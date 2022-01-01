Mac and cheese in Redwood City
Redwood City restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about STACKS
FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES
STACKS
314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY
|Mac Nut
|$10.70
|Mush&Ch Omelet
|$14.50
|Plain
|$8.35
More about Amici's
Amici's
226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City
|FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
|NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
|MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Redwood Grill
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Redwood Grill
356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City
|Greens & Goats
|$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Seasonal Chopped
|$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
|Crispy Brussels
|$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
More about Redwood City BBQ
BBQ • SANDWICHES
Redwood City BBQ
640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City
|Large Brisket
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
|Regular Tri Tip
|$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Buck's of Woodside
Buck's of Woodside
3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside
|Single Smash Burger
|$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
|Fried Chicken Sando
|$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
|Chicken Tenders
|$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon