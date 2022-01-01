Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mac and cheese in Redwood City

Go
Redwood City restaurants
Toast

Redwood City restaurants that serve mac and cheese

STACKS image

FRENCH FRIES • PANCAKES

STACKS

314 EL CAMINO REAL, REDWOOD CITY

Avg 4.5 (6597 reviews)
Takeout
Mac Nut$10.70
Mush&Ch Omelet$14.50
Plain$8.35
More about STACKS
Consumer pic

 

Amici's

226 Redwood Shores Parkway, Redwood City

No reviews yet
Takeout
FLAME ROASTED LEMON CHICKEN WINGS
marinated for 24 hours then roasted to perfection in our brick ovens. specify mild, spicy, or atomic (if you dare!).
NEW YORK (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce
MARGHERITA (vt)
mozzarella, tomato sauce, tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil
More about Amici's
Redwood Grill image

SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Redwood Grill

356 Woodside Plaza, Redwood City

Avg 4.6 (3108 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Greens & Goats$15.00
mixed greens, beets, red onions, dried cranberries, candied pecans, and goat cheese tossed in a housemade raspberry vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Seasonal Chopped$16.00
shredded chicken, romaine, avocado, beans, broccoli, feta cheese, cucumber, roasted red peppers, tossed in our house vinaigrette. *gluten free*
Crispy Brussels$10.00
tossed in truffle oil
*Vegetarian
More about Redwood Grill
Redwood City BBQ image

BBQ • SANDWICHES

Redwood City BBQ

640 Woodside Rd, Redwood City

Avg 4.5 (355 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Large Brisket$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
Regular Tri Tip$13.50
Hand cut smoked tri-tip. Served with your choice of side.
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
More about Redwood City BBQ
Buck's of Woodside image

 

Buck's of Woodside

3062 Woodside Rd, Woodside

No reviews yet
Takeout
Single Smash Burger$13.00
American Cheese, Grilled Onions, Iceberg Lettuce, Secret Sauce
Fried Chicken Sando$15.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Cilantro Lime Slaw, Chipotle Aioli on a Potato Bun
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Spicy remoulade, grilled lemon
More about Buck's of Woodside

Browse other tasty dishes in Redwood City

Samosa

French Onion Soup

Fajitas

Brisket

Egg Benedict

Edamame

Salmon Salad

Cake

Map

More near Redwood City to explore

San Mateo

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

Palo Alto

Avg 4.2 (40 restaurants)

San Carlos

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Burlingame

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Belmont

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Menlo Park

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Half Moon Bay

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Los Altos

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (156 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (30 restaurants)

Vallejo

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (182 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (236 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (509 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (214 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston