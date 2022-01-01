Chicken fried rice in Richardson
Richardson restaurants that serve chicken fried rice
Kung Pow Asian Diner
4251 E. Renner #106, Richardson
|Chicken Fried Rice
|$7.95
Bawarchi Biryanis
1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson
|pt - chicken fried rice
|$50.00
Asian Mint | Richardson
300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson
|Spicy Sriracha Chicken Fried Rice
|$13.95
Favorite house made sriracha sauce, White onion, Scallion, Peanut, and Dried Chili
