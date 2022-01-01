Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken fried rice in Richardson

Richardson restaurants
Toast

Richardson restaurants that serve chicken fried rice

Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner #106, Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$7.95
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Bawarchi Biryanis image

 

Bawarchi Biryanis

1801 N Greenville Ave Suite 250, Richardson

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
pt - chicken fried rice$50.00
More about Bawarchi Biryanis
Item pic

 

Asian Mint | Richardson

300 W. Campbell Rd., Richardson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Spicy Sriracha Chicken Fried Rice$13.95
Favorite house made sriracha sauce, White onion, Scallion, Peanut, and Dried Chili
More about Asian Mint | Richardson
Kung Pow Asian Diner image

 

Kung Pow Asian Diner

4251 E. Renner Rd., Richardson

Avg 3.7 (310 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Rice$8.95
More about Kung Pow Asian Diner
Item pic

BBQ • NOODLES

First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

111 S Greenville Ave, Richardson

Avg 4 (1345 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fried Rice 鸡球炒饭 #318$10.95
Salted Fish & Chicken Fried Rice 咸鱼鸡粒炒饭 #A1$13.00
More about First Chinese BBQ- Richardson

