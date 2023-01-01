Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pork chops in Rochester

Rochester restaurants
Rochester restaurants that serve pork chops

Item pic

SANDWICHES

East Ridge Family Restaurant

1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester

Avg 4 (48 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chops$18.99
2 Pork Chops
More about East Ridge Family Restaurant
Jines Restaurant image

FRENCH FRIES

Jines Restaurant

658 Park Avenue, Rochester

Avg 4.5 (940 reviews)
Takeout
Center Cut Pork Chops$20.89
Two center cut pork chops seasoned and grilled
Single Pork Chop$16.25
More about Jines Restaurant
Consumer pic

 

Hose 22

56 Stutson St, Rochester

No reviews yet
Takeout
12oz Center Cut Pork Chop (G)$32.00
A French cut bone-in pork chop, grilled with our house rescue rub and topped with a compound herb butter. Served with a baked potato and our house vegetable medley.
"Heat it up" with a Honey Habanero Glaze! $2-
More about Hose 22

