Pork chops in Rochester
Rochester restaurants that serve pork chops
East Ridge Family Restaurant
1925 East Ridge Road, Rochester
|Pork Chops
|$18.99
2 Pork Chops
Jines Restaurant
658 Park Avenue, Rochester
|Center Cut Pork Chops
|$20.89
Two center cut pork chops seasoned and grilled
|Single Pork Chop
|$16.25
Hose 22
56 Stutson St, Rochester
|12oz Center Cut Pork Chop (G)
|$32.00
A French cut bone-in pork chop, grilled with our house rescue rub and topped with a compound herb butter. Served with a baked potato and our house vegetable medley.
"Heat it up" with a Honey Habanero Glaze! $2-
