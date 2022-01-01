Tuna salad in Rockville
Rockville restaurants that serve tuna salad
SANDWICHES
bon fresco
534 Gaither Rd, Rockville
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$8.95
yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, ciabatta
|TUNA SALAD SIDE
|$5.45
|MINI TUNA SALAD
|$6.45
yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, baby ciabatta.
Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli
11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda
|Tuna Salad 1/2lb
|$8.00
1/2 lb of Tuna Salad.
|Tuna Salad on Challah
|$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on Challah.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS
Mike & Sons Sub Shop
5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville
|Tuna Fish Salad Sub
|$8.49
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
|Tuna Salad Platter
|$9.99
tuna salad over a bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg
|Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich
|$6.49
Fallsgrove
14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville
|Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)
|$6.50
|Tuna Salad
|$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.