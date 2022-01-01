Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Rockville

Rockville restaurants
Toast

Rockville restaurants that serve tuna salad

Item pic

SANDWICHES

bon fresco

534 Gaither Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.8 (193 reviews)
Takeout
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$8.95
yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, ciabatta
TUNA SALAD SIDE$5.45
MINI TUNA SALAD$6.45
yogurt-based tuna salad, mixed greens, roasted red peppers, baby ciabatta.
More about bon fresco
Item pic

 

Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli

11807 Grand Park Ave, North Bethesda

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad 1/2lb$8.00
1/2 lb of Tuna Salad.
Tuna Salad on Challah$10.00
Tuna Salad, Lettuce, and Tomato on Challah.
More about Pike & Rose - Call Your Mother Deli
Mike & Sons Sub Shop image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS

Mike & Sons Sub Shop

5404 Randolph Rd, Rockville

Avg 4.4 (724 reviews)
Takeout
Tuna Fish Salad Sub$8.49
served with mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and hot pepper relish
Tuna Salad Platter$9.99
tuna salad over a bed of romaine lettuce, tomatoes, hard boiled egg
Tuna Fish Salad Sandwich$6.49
More about Mike & Sons Sub Shop
Consumer pic

 

Fallsgrove

14929-D SHADY GROVE ROAD, Rockville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad (1/2 lb)$6.50
Tuna Salad$8.75
All-white tuna. Comes with a choice of sliced cheese, cream cheese, or no cheese.
More about Fallsgrove
The Woodside Deli image

SANDWICHES

The Woodside Deli

4 N. Washington St, Rockville

Avg 4.3 (252 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad$8.99
Tuna Or Chicken Salad Platter$11.99
More about The Woodside Deli

