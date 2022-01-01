Street tacos in Round Rock
Round Rock restaurants that serve street tacos
Santiago’s (TX)
4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock
|Street Taco
|$4.75
|Street Tacos
|$14.99
Three steak corn tortilla tacos topped with fresh onions and cilantro and a side of spicy green salsa. Served with rice and choice of beans.
PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Warpath Pizza & Pub
1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock
|10" BLACK BEAN STREET TACO PIZZA
|$7.95
Hand Tossed to order 10" Pizza with a black bean or Ranchero sauce, cheese, potato, Bacon, onion, jalapeño, and egg, Add Hatch Green Chili for just .95¢
SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO
PhoNatic
200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock
|D&D Street Tacos (2)