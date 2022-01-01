Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Street tacos in Round Rock

Round Rock restaurants
Round Rock restaurants that serve street tacos

Santiago’s (TX) image

 

Santiago’s (TX)

4401 NI 35 Round Rock, Texas 78664 2002, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Street Taco$4.75
Street Tacos$14.99
Three steak corn tortilla tacos topped with fresh onions and cilantro and a side of spicy green salsa. Served with rice and choice of beans.
More about Santiago’s (TX)
Warpath Pizza & Pub image

PIZZA • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Warpath Pizza & Pub

1116 E Palm Valley Blvd, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (2939 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
10" BLACK BEAN STREET TACO PIZZA$7.95
Hand Tossed to order 10" Pizza with a black bean or Ranchero sauce, cheese, potato, Bacon, onion, jalapeño, and egg, Add Hatch Green Chili for just .95¢
More about Warpath Pizza & Pub
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO

PhoNatic

200 University Blvd #530, Round Rock

Avg 4.3 (736 reviews)
Takeout
D&D Street Tacos (2)
More about PhoNatic
Consumer pic

 

La Margarita Restaurante

1530 N I H 35, Round Rock

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chicken Street Tacos$11.55
Street Taco ALA$3.50
Street Tacos$10.55
3 beef steak tacos in corn tortillas filled with cilantro and onions. Served with avocado sauce & limes on the side.
More about La Margarita Restaurante

