Chicken sandwiches in Rumson
Rumson restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Driftwood Cabana Club
1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright
|Spicy Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Lettuce, tomato, blue cheese, pickles, hot honey on a potato roll
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Yolks On You kitchen
1132 Ocean ave, Sea bright
|Chicken Kabob Sandwich
|$10.99
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$8.99
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Woody's Ocean Grille
1 East Church St, Sea Bright
|Maui Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
Grilled marinated chicken breast, bacon, grilled pineapple, Swiss cheese, sesame roll
|Cabo Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Bacon, frizzled onions, pepper jack cheese, fried avocado wedges
Surf NJ
132 E. River Road, Rumson
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
Grilled chicken breast, bibb lettuce, pico de gallo, avocado puree, pickled jalapeño
|Alabama Chicken Sandwich
|$18.50
smoked and fried chicken thigh, Honey, Jalapeño Slaw