Chocolate chip cookies in
Rumson
/
Rumson
/
Chocolate Chip Cookies
Rumson restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies
Surf NJ
132 E. River Road, Rumson
No reviews yet
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
$10.00
More about Surf NJ
SANDWICHES
The French Market
114 E River Rd, Rumson
Avg 4.2
(169 reviews)
Small Chocolate Chip Cookie
$3.50
More about The French Market
