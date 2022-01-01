Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate chip cookies in Rumson

Go
Rumson restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Rumson
  • /
  • Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rumson restaurants that serve chocolate chip cookies

Surf NJ image

 

Surf NJ

132 E. River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake$10.00
More about Surf NJ
The French Market image

SANDWICHES

The French Market

114 E River Rd, Rumson

Avg 4.2 (169 reviews)
Takeout
Small Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.50
More about The French Market

Browse other tasty dishes in Rumson

Wedge Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Calamari

Shrimp Tacos

Philly Cheesesteaks

Tacos

Tortas

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Rumson to explore

Asbury Park

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Red Bank

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Long Branch

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Shrewsbury

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Middletown

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Holmdel

No reviews yet

Fair Haven

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Eatontown

Avg 3.2 (4 restaurants)

Highlands

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1604 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (336 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston