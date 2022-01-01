Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Mahi mahi in Rumson

Rumson restaurants
Rumson restaurants that serve mahi mahi

Woody's Ocean Grille image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Ocean Grille

1 East Church St, Sea Bright

Avg 4.3 (642 reviews)
Takeout
Pistachio Encrusted Mahi$24.00
More about Woody's Ocean Grille
080080e3-ca3e-4b44-b76b-cdcc8a3a8ecd image

 

Surf NJ

132 E. River Road, Rumson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mahi Mahi Tacos$18.50
Two corn tortillas, grilled Mahi, roasted peppers, capers, Surf Crema, organic shoots, sprouts, crispy onion
More about Surf NJ
Item pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • STEAKS

Victory Park Tavern

21 West River Road, Rumson

Avg 4.7 (1291 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Mahi$32.00
Blackened Mahi , avocado-roasted corn and tomato salsa, wilted spinach, jasmine rice
More about Victory Park Tavern
Salt and Smoke image

PIZZA • BBQ

Salt and Smoke

1485 Ocean Ave, Sea Bright

No reviews yet
Takeout
Blackened Mahi Sandwich$16.50
Blackened Mahi, lettuce, tomato and tarter sauce on a brioche bun
More about Salt and Smoke

