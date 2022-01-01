Mahi mahi in Rumson
Rumson restaurants that serve mahi mahi
Woody's Ocean Grille
1 East Church St, Sea Bright
|Pistachio Encrusted Mahi
|$24.00
Surf NJ
132 E. River Road, Rumson
|Mahi Mahi Tacos
|$18.50
Two corn tortillas, grilled Mahi, roasted peppers, capers, Surf Crema, organic shoots, sprouts, crispy onion
Victory Park Tavern
21 West River Road, Rumson
|Blackened Mahi
|$32.00
Blackened Mahi , avocado-roasted corn and tomato salsa, wilted spinach, jasmine rice