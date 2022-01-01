Chicken tenders in Saint Charles
Saint Charles restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about Mattingly's - St. Charles
Mattingly's - St. Charles
3434 Harry S Truman Blvd, St. Charles
|Chicken Strips Platter
|$10.99
Chicken tenders lightly breaded and fried crisp, with your choice of dipping sauce. Served with green beans and fries.
|Chicken Strips
|$7.99
Service with your choice of dipping sauce. Try 'em buffalo style.
More about Wasabi Sushi Bars
Wasabi Sushi Bars
1650 Beale Street Suite 175, St Charles
|Chicken Tenders
|$7.00
|Kids Chicken Tenders
|$7.00