Caesar salad in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Hurricane Seafood Restaurant
809 Gulf Way, St. pete beach
|Hurricane Caesar Salad
|$9.50
Romaine, Parmesan Cheese, & Croutons
More about Stillwaters Tavern
Stillwaters Tavern
224 Beach Drive N.E, Saint Petersburg
|LARGE CAESAR SALAD*
|$11.99
chopped romaine, parmesan, harissa caesar dressing, sourdough croutons
|SMALL CAESAR SALAD*
|$4.99
More about Burrito Social
Burrito Social
17307 Gulf BLVD Suite A-103, North Redington Beach
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.95
Romaine Lettuce-Seasoned Croutons-Cotija Cheese-Ceasar Dressing
More about Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
Whiskey Wings Roosevelt
10400 Roosevelt Boulevard North, Saint Petersburg
|CAESAR SALMON SALAD
Chopped romaine lettuce tossed in a creamy Parmesan dressing, croutons, shredded Parmesan cheese, served with garlic toast.
More about Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
Fresco's Waterfront Bistro
300 2nd Ave NE, Saint Petersburg
|CAESAR SALAD
|$9.00
More about Noble Crust
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Noble Crust
8300 4th Street N, St Petersburg
|HALF CAESAR SALAD
|$9.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony Caesar dressing
|FULL CAESAR SALAD
|$13.50
Romain + kale blend, crispy soft cooked egg, croutons, parm + lemony caesar dressing
More about Portofino Italian Ristorante
Portofino Italian Ristorante
5035 34th Street South, St. Petersburg
|CAESAR SALAD
|$14.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with parmigiano cheese & Croutons
|SIDE CAESAR SALAD
|$7.00
Fresh Romaine Lettuce topped with parmigiano cheese & Croutons
More about Sculley's Waterfront Grille
Sculley's Waterfront Grille
190 Boardwalk, Madeira Beach
|Caesar Salad
|$7.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Butter Croutons, Caesar Dressing