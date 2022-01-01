Crispy tacos in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve crispy tacos
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Chipotle Chicken Taco Crispy
|$4.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes.
|Ground Beef Taco Crispy
|$4.25
Our ground beef picadillo served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with lettuce, cheese, and diced tomato!
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Add On Crispy Beef Taco
|$4.50
Crispy Beef Taco with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
|Crispy Taco (Online)
|$12.00
Choice of shredded chicken or brisket, lettuce Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
|Add On Crispy Chicken Taco
|$4.50
Crispy Chicken Taco with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa