Crispy tacos in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve crispy tacos

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chipotle Chicken Taco Crispy$4.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with cheese, lettuce, and diced tomatoes.
Ground Beef Taco Crispy$4.25
Our ground beef picadillo served in a crispy corn taco shell topped with lettuce, cheese, and diced tomato!
More about Red Mesa
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Add On Crispy Beef Taco$4.50
Crispy Beef Taco with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
Crispy Taco (Online)$12.00
Choice of shredded chicken or brisket, lettuce Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
Add On Crispy Chicken Taco$4.50
Crispy Chicken Taco with lettuce, Monterey Jack cheese, pico de gallo and salsa
More about Red Mesa
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
35. Crispy Tacos$12.99
Two deep fried flour tortillas with ground beef, shredded beef or chicken & topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.
Crispy Taco$3.49
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

