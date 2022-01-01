Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taco salad in Saint Petersburg

Saint Petersburg restaurants
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve taco salad

Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TACO SALAD (Online)$9.50
ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, BLACK BEAN SALSA, QUESO FRESCO AND CHIPOTLE CAESAR DRESSING. SERVED IN A CRISP FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL
More about Red Mesa
Punky's Bar and Grill image

 

Punky's Bar and Grill

3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$11.25
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
More about Punky's Bar and Grill
Red Mesa image

 

Red Mesa

1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tofu Taco Salad$9.50
Our marinated tofu served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
Chipotle Chicken Taco Salad$8.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
Steak Taco Salad$13.00
Our prime shoulder cut steak served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
More about Red Mesa
Taco Salad (Online) image

 

Red Mesa

4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Taco Salad (Online)$9.50
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, black bean-corn salsa, avocado and queso fresco with chipotle caesar dressing
More about Red Mesa
Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St Pete image

 

Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

5211 Park St. N, St. Petersburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$11.99
Ground beef or Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, black olives, cheese, crushed chips, sour cream, flour shell.
More about Carmelita's Mexican Restaurant St. Pete

