Taco salad in Saint Petersburg
Saint Petersburg restaurants that serve taco salad
Red Mesa
128 3rd St S, Saint Petersburg
|TACO SALAD (Online)
|$9.50
ROMAINE LETTUCE, TOMATO, AVOCADO, BLACK BEAN SALSA, QUESO FRESCO AND CHIPOTLE CAESAR DRESSING. SERVED IN A CRISP FLOUR TORTILLA BOWL
Punky's Bar and Grill
3063 Central Ave., St. Petersburg
|Taco Salad
|$11.25
Romaine & iceberg lettuce, seasoned ground beef, shredded cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions, black olives, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream served in a fried tortilla shell
Red Mesa
1100 1st Ave N, Saint Petersburg
|Tofu Taco Salad
|$9.50
Our marinated tofu served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
|Chipotle Chicken Taco Salad
|$8.25
Our pulled chipotle chicken served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
|Steak Taco Salad
|$13.00
Our prime shoulder cut steak served in a homemade crispy tostada shell filled with lettuce, black bean/corn salsa, diced tomato, avocado slices, queso fresco, and a chipotle Caesar dressing!
Red Mesa
4912 4th St N, Saint Petersburg
|Taco Salad (Online)
|$9.50
Crispy tortilla bowl filled with romaine lettuce, black bean-corn salsa, avocado and queso fresco with chipotle caesar dressing