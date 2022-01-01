Corn dogs in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve corn dogs
HOT DOGS • GRILL
Boston Hot Dog Company
60 Washington St, Salem
|Corn Dog
|$5.50
hand dipped in cornmeal tempura
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Corn Dog
|$4.75
Tasty state fair staple served on a stick.
50% of the sales of our Corn Dogs will be donated to Behind You Inc.
All Souls Lounge
282 Derby St, Salem
|Vegan Corn Dogs
|$10.00
3 vegan corn dogs served with a side of mustard.
|Corn Dogs
|$8.00
3 State Fair classics, just like you remember. Served with a side of mustard.