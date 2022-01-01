Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Corn dogs in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve corn dogs

0b07a069-c8d5-44a7-8c43-20e6e903bc2c image

HOT DOGS • GRILL

Boston Hot Dog Company

60 Washington St, Salem

Avg 4.4 (627 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Corn Dog$5.50
hand dipped in cornmeal tempura
More about Boston Hot Dog Company
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Corn Dog$4.75
Tasty state fair staple served on a stick.
50% of the sales of our Corn Dogs will be donated to Behind You Inc.
More about The Lobster Shanty
Main pic

 

All Souls Lounge

282 Derby St, Salem

No reviews yet
Takeout
Vegan Corn Dogs$10.00
3 vegan corn dogs served with a side of mustard.
Corn Dogs$8.00
3 State Fair classics, just like you remember. Served with a side of mustard.
More about All Souls Lounge

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Tiramisu

Pudding

Chicken Tenders

Octopus

Muffins

Edamame

Prosciutto

Reuben

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston