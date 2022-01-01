Nachos in Salem
Salem restaurants that serve nachos
Boston Burger Company - Salem
133 Washington St., Salem
|Chip Nachos
|$15.00
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
|Nacho Fries
|$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Sea Level Oyster Bar
94 Wharf St, Salem
|NACHOS WITH CHICKEN
|$16.00
Monterey jack cheese, black bean corn pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado & tomato salsa & chipotle queso. Add Chicken
|NACHOS
|$14.00
Monterey jack cheese, black bean corn pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado & tomato salsa & chipotle queso.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Finz
86 Wharf St, Salem
|SHRIMP NACHOS
|$19.00
Cajun grilled shrimp, house made potato chips, pico de gallo, spicy nacho cheese sauce & sour cream
PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
The Lobster Shanty
25 Front St, Salem
|Nachos
|$12.75
House fried tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, black olives, cheddar Jack Cheese, with tomatoes and scallions. Add Gaucamole $2