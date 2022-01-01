Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Salem

Go
Salem restaurants
Toast

Salem restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

 

Boston Burger Company - Salem

133 Washington St., Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chip Nachos$15.00
BBC chips, cheddar, lettuce, jalapenos, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Nacho Fries$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
Nacho Fries$11.00
tomatoes, jalapenos, chopped onion, guacamole, lettuce, cheddar jack cheese, sour cream
More about Boston Burger Company - Salem
Sea Level Oyster Bar image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Sea Level Oyster Bar

94 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4.3 (1322 reviews)
Takeout
NACHOS WITH CHICKEN$16.00
Monterey jack cheese, black bean corn pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado & tomato salsa & chipotle queso. Add Chicken
NACHOS$14.00
Monterey jack cheese, black bean corn pico de gallo, black olives, jalapeños, sour cream, avocado & tomato salsa & chipotle queso.
More about Sea Level Oyster Bar
Finz image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Finz

86 Wharf St, Salem

Avg 4 (2399 reviews)
Takeout
SHRIMP NACHOS$19.00
Cajun grilled shrimp, house made potato chips, pico de gallo, spicy nacho cheese sauce & sour cream
More about Finz
The Lobster Shanty image

PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

The Lobster Shanty

25 Front St, Salem

Avg 3.8 (1243 reviews)
Takeout
Nachos$12.75
House fried tortilla chips, fresh jalapenos, black olives, cheddar Jack Cheese, with tomatoes and scallions. Add Gaucamole $2
More about The Lobster Shanty
Spitfire Tacos image

 

Spitfire Tacos

105 lafayette, Salem

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nachos$11.00
Cheddar jack, queso, romaine, pico de gallo, jalapeno, sour cream
More about Spitfire Tacos

Browse other tasty dishes in Salem

Tzatziki

Cheese Pizza

Gnocchi

Chicken Soup

Clam Chowder

Chili

Coleslaw

Chicken Pasta

Map

More near Salem to explore

Beverly

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

Peabody

Avg 4.5 (24 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Marblehead

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Danvers

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Saugus

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet

Manchester

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Swampscott

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (99 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (74 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston