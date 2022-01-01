Brisket in Salinas
Salinas restaurants that serve brisket
PIZZA
Angelina's Pizzeria
22736 Portola dr., Salinas
|TEXAS BRISKET CHILI (IT’S THE REAL THING!)…
|$11.99
Authentic Texas blue ribbon winning recipe - Garnished with Cheddar and white onions - Hot sauce on request
Served with house-made Corn bread
BBQ
Salinas City BBQ
700 W Market St, Salinas
|Brisket Lb
|$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
|Brisket Breakfast Sandwich
|$8.50
Our very own Angel Biscuit toasted with 2 eggs, American cheese, your choice of smoked meat and homemade picked toppings
|Large Brisket
|$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.