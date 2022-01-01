Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Salinas

Salinas restaurants
Salinas restaurants that serve brisket

PIZZA

Angelina's Pizzeria

22736 Portola dr., Salinas

Avg 4.6 (205 reviews)
TEXAS BRISKET CHILI (IT’S THE REAL THING!)…$11.99
Authentic Texas blue ribbon winning recipe - Garnished with Cheddar and white onions - Hot sauce on request
Served with house-made Corn bread
More about Angelina's Pizzeria
BBQ

Salinas City BBQ

700 W Market St, Salinas

Avg 4.6 (2912 reviews)
Brisket Lb$24.50
Hand cut smoked beef brisket
Brisket Breakfast Sandwich$8.50
Our very own Angel Biscuit toasted with 2 eggs, American cheese, your choice of smoked meat and homemade picked toppings
Large Brisket$19.00
Hand cut smoked beef brisket. Served with your choice of side.
More about Salinas City BBQ

