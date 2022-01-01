Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in San Clemente

Go
San Clemente restaurants
Toast

San Clemente restaurants that serve chopped salad

Blooms Irish Pub image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Blooms Irish Pub

2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente

Avg 4 (177 reviews)
Takeout
Southwest Chopped Salad$14.00
More about Blooms Irish Pub
Banner pic

 

Our Place An American Bistro

821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chopped Salad$16.25
More about Our Place An American Bistro

Browse other tasty dishes in San Clemente

Bean Burritos

Filet Mignon

Omelettes

Ceviche

Taquitos

Veggie Burgers

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near San Clemente to explore

Laguna Beach

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Mission Viejo

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Lake Forest

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Laguna Niguel

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Juan Capistrano

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Dana Point

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Rancho Santa Margarita

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Laguna Hills

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Ladera Ranch

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (864 restaurants)

Oxnard

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (153 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (58 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (338 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston