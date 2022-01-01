Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chopped salad in
San Clemente
/
San Clemente
/
Chopped Salad
San Clemente restaurants that serve chopped salad
GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Blooms Irish Pub
2391 S El Camino Real, San Clemente
Avg 4
(177 reviews)
Southwest Chopped Salad
$14.00
More about Blooms Irish Pub
Our Place An American Bistro
821 Via Suerte, Suite 101, San Clemente
No reviews yet
Chopped Salad
$16.25
More about Our Place An American Bistro
Browse other tasty dishes in San Clemente
Bean Burritos
Filet Mignon
Omelettes
Ceviche
Taquitos
Veggie Burgers
Greek Salad
Cheeseburgers
More near San Clemente to explore
Laguna Beach
Avg 4.3
(30 restaurants)
Mission Viejo
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Lake Forest
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Laguna Niguel
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
San Juan Capistrano
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Dana Point
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Rancho Santa Margarita
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Laguna Hills
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Ladera Ranch
Avg 4
(6 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Riverside
Avg 4.2
(67 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(692 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(864 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(18 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(153 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(58 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(338 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(531 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston