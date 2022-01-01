Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Pacific Beach

Pacific Beach restaurants
Pacific Beach restaurants that serve french toast

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Woody's Breakfast And Burgers

4111 Ocean Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.2 (2104 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cap'n Crunch French Toast$11.95
Cinnamon French Toast$10.95
More about Woody's Breakfast And Burgers
Second Nature image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Second Nature

5026 Cass St., San Diego

Avg 4.5 (1097 reviews)
Takeout
Classic French Toast$12.00
Brioche bread, cinnamon.
Mixed Berry French Toast$14.00
Brioche bread topped with blueberry compote, fresh mixed berries, whipped sttrawberry ricotta sauce.
More about Second Nature
Item pic

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Bare Back Grill

4640 Mission Blvd, San Diego

Avg 4.3 (2190 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast$13.00
Baked french toast, berries and whipped cream.
More about Bare Back Grill

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
