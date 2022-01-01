Mission sandwich spots you'll love
SANDWICHES
Sanguchon Eatery
1182 Valencia St, San Francisco
Popular items
|Lomito al Jugo Bowl
|$18.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
|Adobo Bowl
|$17.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
|Aji de Gallina Bowl
|$16.00
shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
SANDWICHES
Media Noche
3465 19th street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Pobrecito
|$14.00
roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)
|Sm Verde
|$7.00
cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)
|Mariquitas
|$6.00
crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)
Flour+Water Pasta Shop
3000 20th Street, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Salumi Sando
|$18.00
Mortadella, salumi toscana, proscuitto cotto, aioli, provolone, red wine vinegar, pepper relish on house focaccia.
|Cali Club
|$18.00
Fra' Mani turkey, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Aioli, Peperoncini & Red Onion on house focaccia.
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie with sea salt. (per cookie)