Mission sandwich spots you'll love

Sanguchon Eatery image

SANDWICHES

Sanguchon Eatery

1182 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4.5 (38 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Lomito al Jugo Bowl$18.00
stir-fried beef tenderloin with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, soy sauce & fries, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Adobo Bowl$17.00
slow-cooked pork shoulder in aderezo & Cusquena beer sauce, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
Aji de Gallina Bowl$16.00
shredded chicken in a creamy chile-amarillo stew, served with jasmine rice and salsa criolla
More about Sanguchon Eatery
Media Noche image

SANDWICHES

Media Noche

3465 19th street, San Francisco

Avg 4 (420 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pobrecito$14.00
roasted kabocha squash, mojo, spiced pepitas, rice, black beans, coconut slaw (gf/df/vegan)
Sm Verde$7.00
cabbage, young kale, avocado, manchego cheese, spiced pepitas, mojo vinaigrette (gf/vg)
Mariquitas$6.00
crispy plantain chips, famous green sauce (gf/df/vegan)
More about Media Noche
Flour+Water Pasta Shop image

 

Flour+Water Pasta Shop

3000 20th Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Salumi Sando$18.00
Mortadella, salumi toscana, proscuitto cotto, aioli, provolone, red wine vinegar, pepper relish on house focaccia.
Cali Club$18.00
Fra' Mani turkey, Pepper Jack, Bacon, Avocado, Aioli, Peperoncini & Red Onion on house focaccia.
Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
Chocolate chip cookie with sea salt. (per cookie)
More about Flour+Water Pasta Shop

