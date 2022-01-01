Mission Mediterranean restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Mission
More about Etcetera Wine Bar
TAPAS
Etcetera Wine Bar
795 Valencia St, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Mushroom Risotto
|$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
|Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
|Caprese
|$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
More about Loló Restaurant
Loló Restaurant
974 Valencia St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Chicken Tinga Set
|$18.00
Serves 2. Served with sides of rice, refried beans, salsa roja, corn tortillas.
|Baby Kale Salad
|$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
|Fried Avocado Burrito
|$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
More about Limon Rotisserie
Limon Rotisserie
1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco
|Popular items
|Bruselas
|$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
|Ceviche mixto
|$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
|Polli-papas
|$16.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with Aji Amarillo Huacatay, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
2170 Mission St., San Francisco
|Popular items
|Impossible Souvlaki
|$17.00
nori glazed king trumpet scallops, fresh borlotti shelling beans, spinach, white wine-butternut squash cashew butter, sun dried tomato caper relish, shaved Violife parmesan
|Buffalo Cauliflower (GF) (TO GO)
|$13.00
house made ranch
|Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO)
|$18.00
basil sunflower seed pesto, marinated Unicorn "meat" (wheat/chickpea), Violife feta, Miyoko's mozzarella, calamata olives, toasted sunflower seeds, Violife parmesan