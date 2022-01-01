Mission Mediterranean restaurants you'll love

Mission restaurants
Must-try Mediterranean restaurants in Mission

Etcetera Wine Bar image

TAPAS

Etcetera Wine Bar

795 Valencia St, San Francisco

Avg 4 (793 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mushroom Risotto$18.00
Black truffle oil, balsamic reduction
Comes with Parmesan (VO)
Hummus&Olives (V)
Homemade Hummus served with Gluten-Free Crackers and marinated olives.
Caprese$14.00
Fresh tomato, basil, mozzarella (VO)
More about Etcetera Wine Bar
Loló Restaurant image

 

Loló Restaurant

974 Valencia St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Tinga Set$18.00
Serves 2. Served with sides of rice, refried beans, salsa roja, corn tortillas.
Baby Kale Salad$12.00
fuji apple, caramelized walnuts, cotija cheese, lemon-garlic vinaigrette
Fried Avocado Burrito$13.00
Fried avocado, caramelized onions and peppers, Oaxaca cheese, Chipotle-Ranch yogurt dressing, rice, beans. SORRY, NO SUBSTITUTIONS
More about Loló Restaurant
Limon Rotisserie image

 

Limon Rotisserie

1001 South Van Ness Ave, San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Bruselas$12.00
Crispy brussels sprouts, yuzu vinaigrette & toasted almonds.
Contains: nuts.
Ceviche mixto$20.00
Fresh catch of the day, calamari, & shrimp in our clasico leche de tigre. Served with choclo, cancha, & sweet potato.
Polli-papas$16.00
Crispy chicken and french fries, topped with Aji Amarillo Huacatay, lemon mustard aioli, & parmesan cheese.
More about Limon Rotisserie
Above Ground Bar & Kitchen image

 

Above Ground Bar & Kitchen

2170 Mission St., San Francisco

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Impossible Souvlaki$17.00
nori glazed king trumpet scallops, fresh borlotti shelling beans, spinach, white wine-butternut squash cashew butter, sun dried tomato caper relish, shaved Violife parmesan
Buffalo Cauliflower (GF) (TO GO)$13.00
house made ranch
Unicorn Chicken Pesto Pizza (TO GO)$18.00
basil sunflower seed pesto, marinated Unicorn "meat" (wheat/chickpea), Violife feta, Miyoko's mozzarella, calamata olives, toasted sunflower seeds, Violife parmesan
More about Above Ground Bar & Kitchen
Foreign Cinema Restaurant image

 

Foreign Cinema Restaurant

2534 Mission Street, San Francisco

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Foreign Cinema Restaurant

