Egg sandwiches in Mission

Go
Mission restaurants
Toast

Mission restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Egg Sandwich image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Dolores Park Cafe

501 Dolores Street, San Francisco

Avg 4.6 (849 reviews)
Takeout
Egg Sandwich$9.95
Scrambled egg, cheddar, tomato, bacon, arugula on English muffin with black pepper and garlic aioli
More about Dolores Park Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Mission

French Fries

Ceviche

Cake

Mac And Cheese

Cookies

Enchiladas

Kale Salad

Tacos

Map

More near Mission to explore

SoMa

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Lower Pacific Heights

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Hayes Valley

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission Bay

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Union Square

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Duboce Triangle

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Bernal Heights

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

NoPa

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Outer Sunset

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vallejo

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (106 restaurants)

Napa

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Santa Rosa

Avg 4.1 (23 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Stockton

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (90 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (164 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston