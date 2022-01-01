Mac and cheese in Downtown

Downtown restaurants that serve mac and cheese

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub image

GRILL

O'Flaherty's Irish Pub

25 N San Pedro St., San Jose

Avg 4.5 (1001 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$13.00
white cheddar, parmesan, panko, parsley
More about O'Flaherty's Irish Pub
The Farmers Union image

SMOKED SALMON • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Farmers Union

151 W Santa Clara St, San Jose

Avg 4.2 (3401 reviews)
Takeout
Mac & Cheese$13.00
rosemary, white cheddar, parmesan
More about The Farmers Union
House Mac & Cheese image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Smoking Pig BBQ

1144 N 4th St, San Jose

Avg 4 (6871 reviews)
Takeout
House Mac & Cheese
More about Smoking Pig BBQ
Item pic

 

The Brit

173 West Santa Clara Street, San Jose

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
White Cheddar Mac & Cheese$13.00
vermont white cheddar | applewood smoked bacon | panko
More about The Brit

