French toast in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Toast

Sandwich restaurants that serve french toast

Ice Cream Sandwich image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Off The Grid - Lil' Phatty's

91 Rt. 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.6 (258 reviews)
Takeout
French Toast Sando$9.00
Double egg, double sausage and smoked maple syrup on Jay’s French toast!!
More about Off The Grid - Lil' Phatty's
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Short Stack French Toast Online$10.49
Served with Maple Syrup & Butter
#13 French Toast with Meat Online$12.90
Served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Linguica. Comes with Maple Syrup & Butter
#12 French Toast Online$10.80
Served with Maple Syrup & Butter
More about Marshland Restaurant

