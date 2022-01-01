French toast in Sandwich
Sandwich restaurants that serve french toast
More about Off The Grid - Lil' Phatty's
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Off The Grid - Lil' Phatty's
91 Rt. 6A, Sandwich
|French Toast Sando
|$9.00
Double egg, double sausage and smoked maple syrup on Jay’s French toast!!
More about Marshland Restaurant
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Short Stack French Toast Online
|$10.49
Served with Maple Syrup & Butter
|#13 French Toast with Meat Online
|$12.90
Served with Choice of Bacon, Ham, Sausage or Linguica. Comes with Maple Syrup & Butter
|#12 French Toast Online
|$10.80
Served with Maple Syrup & Butter