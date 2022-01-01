Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in Sandwich

Sandwich restaurants
Sandwich restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

Main pic

 

The Local Tavern and Grille

46 route 6A, Sandwich

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, dipped in a seasoned flour, deep fried, served on a grilled brioche with lettuce, pickle and our house sauce.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
More about The Local Tavern and Grille
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Fishermen's View

20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.9 (6412 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
maple-mustard sauce, house pickles, and your choice of fries, cole slaw, or potato salad
More about Fishermen's View
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

British Beer Company

46 Rte 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.4 (1111 reviews)
Takeout
Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.99
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$12.99
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
More about British Beer Company
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Seafood Sam's - Sandwich

6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1279 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich$9.99
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$9.99
Fried Chicken Sandwich$9.99
More about Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Marshland Restaurant

109 Route 6A, Sandwich

Avg 4.2 (1008 reviews)
Takeout
Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online$12.62
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Swiss, Bacon & Our House Dressing Served with Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with French Fries
Chicken Florentine Sandwich Online$12.62
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss Cheese on a Fresh Ciabatta Bread with Herb Mayo
Served with French Fries
More about Marshland Restaurant

