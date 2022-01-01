Chicken sandwiches in Sandwich
The Local Tavern and Grille
46 route 6A, Sandwich
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk marinated chicken breast, dipped in a seasoned flour, deep fried, served on a grilled brioche with lettuce, pickle and our house sauce.
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Your choice of grilled or fried chicken with lettuce and tomato on a toasted brioche bun.
SEAFOOD
Fishermen's View
20 Freezer Rd, Sandwich
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
maple-mustard sauce, house pickles, and your choice of fries, cole slaw, or potato salad
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
British Beer Company
46 Rte 6A, Sandwich
|Southern Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.99
Seasoned fried chicken topped w/ coleslaw, cheddar cheese, fried pickles & a sweet n spicy honey sauce.
|Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich
|$12.99
Build your own chicken sandwich! Choose grilled or fried. Comes with lettuce, tomato, and your choice of side.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Seafood Sam's - Sandwich
6 Coast Guard Rd, Sandwich
|Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
|$9.99
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$9.99
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Marshland Restaurant
109 Route 6A, Sandwich
|Ultimate Chicken Sandwich Online
|$12.62
Marinated Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Melted Swiss, Bacon & Our House Dressing Served with Lettuce & Tomato
Comes with French Fries
|Chicken Florentine Sandwich Online
|$12.62
Grilled Chicken Breast Topped with Spinach, Mushroom & Swiss Cheese on a Fresh Ciabatta Bread with Herb Mayo
Served with French Fries