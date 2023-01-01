Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken pasta in Saugus

Go
Saugus restaurants
Toast

Saugus restaurants that serve chicken pasta

Item pic

 

Paolo's

304 Lincoln Avenue, Saugus

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken + Broccoli Pasta$26.00
rigatoni | organic chicken breast | broccoli | chardonnay + garlic sauce | Pecorino
More about Paolo's
FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA image

 

FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA

1268 Broadway unit B, Saugus

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Parm Pasta$14.99
More about FAMIGLIA FORNACIARI PIZZERIA

Browse other tasty dishes in Saugus

Garden Salad

Pumpkin Pies

Egg Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Tenders

Scallops

Mussels

Custard

Map

More near Saugus to explore

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Wakefield

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Lynn

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Revere

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Stoneham

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)

Melrose

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Lynnfield

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (641 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (66 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (113 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (222 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (83 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (152 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (624 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (647 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston