Fried rice in Scottsdale

Scottsdale restaurants that serve fried rice

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill image

SUSHI • FRENCH FRIES

Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill

9397 E. Shea Blvd, Scottsdale

Avg 4.5 (3868 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Lucky Lo Mein$15.00
fresh vegetables, yakisoba noodles, traditional stir-fry sauce
Asian Chopped Salad$11.00
mixed greens, cabbage, red bell peppers, avocado, tomatoes, cilantro, green onions, cashews, sesame-soy dressing
Chicken Lettuce Wraps$11.50
water chestnuts, onions, lemon grass, thai basil, cilantro
More about Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill
Ling's Wok Shop image

 

Ling's Wok Shop

20511 N Hayden Rd, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cashew Stir-Fry
spinach, snap peas, red bell peppers, onions, cashews, garlic sauce
Uncle Fu's Fried Rice
chopped vegetables, jasmine rice, egg, secret sauce
Buddha's Belly
mushrooms, onions, asparagus, green beans, radish, thai basil, traditional stir-fry sauce
More about Ling's Wok Shop
Geisha a Go Go image

 

Geisha a Go Go

7150 E 6th Avenue, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
Takeout
Go Go Fried Rice$16.75
Shrimp, beef, chicken & assorted vegetables sautéed with house fried rice sauce
More about Geisha a Go Go
Thai Chili 2 Go image

NOODLES

Thai Chili 2 Go

16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105, Scottsdale

Avg 4.6 (4448 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Thai Dumplings--$6.00
6 Crispy chicken dumplings served with our Hoisin Sauce.
Thai Chowmein$11.00
Egg noodles, yellow onions, bell pepper, carrots, bean sprouts, green onions, special cooking sauce and a dash of sesame oil.
Green Curry$11.00
Coconut milk, green curry paste, bell peppers, basil, bamboo shoots, carrots, and zucchini.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go
Thai Fried Rice image

 

Thai Chili 2 Go

8870 North 90th Street, Scottsdale

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Thai Fried Rice$11.00
Rice, egg, yellow onions with special cooking sauce topped with scallions.
More about Thai Chili 2 Go

