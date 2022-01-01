Ballard breakfast spots you'll love

Must-try breakfast spots in Ballard

Red Arrow Coffee image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Red Arrow Coffee

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (81 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Housemade Ricotta$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata$10.00
served with a side of green salad
Hattie's Hat image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Hattie's Hat

5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle

Avg 4.5 (844 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
Swedes$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
Brimmer & Heeltap image

SEAFOOD

Brimmer & Heeltap

425 NW Market ST, Seattle

Avg 4.8 (1055 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bread$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
Grilled Cabbage$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
Sunchokes$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
Sunny Hill image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Sunny Hill

3127 NW 85th St, seattle

Avg 4.6 (103 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Crunchy Lettuces$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
Warchild Round Pie$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
Sabine image

 

Sabine

5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Breakfast Salad$15.00
arugula, king trumpet mushrooms, frisée, pickled shallot, date syrup vinaigrette, quinoa crunch, bacon, fried egg (gf)
Avocado Toast$10.00
avocado, olive oil, flake salt, aleppo pepper, meyer lemon, como bread (ve)
Hummus$10.00
za’atar, smoky olive oil (ve, gf)
