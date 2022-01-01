Ballard breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Ballard
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Red Arrow Coffee
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread - Regular (butter, salt & pepper)
|$6.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper.
*Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Housemade Ricotta
|$9.00
Served with grilled Grand Central Como toast, honey, flake salt
|Winter Squash & Cheese Frittata
|$10.00
served with a side of green salad
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Hattie's Hat
5231 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|OL' CONS CHICKEN FRIED CHICKEN
|$16.00
Chicken Fried Chicken, Tillamook Cheddar Cheese, Daily's Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Mayo And Pickles on a Sesame Seed Bun
|ELSIE’S FAMOUS MARY
|$10.50
Hattie's famous classic Bloody Mary made with New Amsterdam Vodka
|Swedes
|$11.00
Old School Ballard Lives On With 3 Traditional Swedish Pancakes Sprinkled With Powdered Sugar And Served With Wild Swedish Lingonberries
SEAFOOD
Brimmer & Heeltap
425 NW Market ST, Seattle
|Popular items
|Bread
|$7.00
Grand Central Baking Como bread, thick cut, plenty of butter, toasted to order, topped with salt & pepper. *Okay to sub extra virgin olive oil. Just mention in special requests.
|Grilled Cabbage
|$16.00
burnt onion yogurt, vadouvan, herb salad
|Sunchokes
|$16.00
asian pear, sweet onion, sunflower seed miso
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Sunny Hill
3127 NW 85th St, seattle
|Popular items
|Crunchy Lettuces
|$13.00
white balsamic vin / pecorino romano
|Warchild Round Pie
|$24.00
black trumpet mushroom / roasted leeks / truffle cheese
|Square Pies
Loyal, Arcade, Lord General or Death By Stereo.
Sabine
5307 Ballard Avenue NW, Seattle
|Popular items
|Breakfast Salad
|$15.00
arugula, king trumpet mushrooms, frisée, pickled shallot, date syrup vinaigrette, quinoa crunch, bacon, fried egg (gf)
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
avocado, olive oil, flake salt, aleppo pepper, meyer lemon, como bread (ve)
|Hummus
|$10.00
za’atar, smoky olive oil (ve, gf)