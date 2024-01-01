Enchiladas in Severna Park
Senor Chile Cafe - Severna Park
594 Benfield Road, Severna Park
|Enchiladas Rojas
|$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Enchiladas Suizas
|$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
|Veggie Enchiladas
|$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with vegetables, topped with tomatillo salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.