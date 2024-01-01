Enchiladas in Severna Park

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Senor Chile Cafe - Severna Park

594 Benfield Road, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Enchiladas Rojas$14.00
Three corn tortillas filled with cheese, ground beef, our special homemade tomato/guajillo salsa, topped with Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Enchiladas Suizas$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with cheese, chicken topped with our creamy tomatillo sauce, Mexican crema and melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with rice and beans.
Veggie Enchiladas$15.00
Three soft corn tortillas rolled and stuffed with vegetables, topped with tomatillo salsa, Monterrey Jack cheese, and cheddar cheese. Served with lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and guacamole.
Pitaya - 497 Richie Hwy Ste 2D

497 Richie Hwy Ste 2D, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Enchiladas Verdes$19.50
Three chicken enchiladas with green sauce, rice and beans
