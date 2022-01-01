Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Severna Park

Severna Park restaurants
Severna Park restaurants that serve pancakes

The Breakfast Shoppe image

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Breakfast Shoppe

552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

Avg 4.2 (656 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Silver Dollar Pancakes$8.75
Cinnamon Roll Pancakes$14.39
Banana Nut Pancakes$13.29
More about The Breakfast Shoppe
Park Tavern - Severna Park image

 

Park Tavern - Severna Park

580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Kids Pancake Breakfast$4.50
Buttermilk Pancakes$12.00
Four house-made pancakes, honey butter, side of bacon.
More about Park Tavern - Severna Park
Garry's Grill & Catering image

SMOKED SALMON • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Garry's Grill & Catering

553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park

Avg 4.4 (1259 reviews)
Takeout
Tall Pancakes$8.75
Four buttermilk pancakes, served with maple syrup and butter.
RWB Tall (4) Pancakes$10.25
Strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream over four pancakes
Single Pancake$3.25
Single buttermilk pancake, served with maple syrup and butter.
More about Garry's Grill & Catering

