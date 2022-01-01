Pancakes in Severna Park
Severna Park restaurants that serve pancakes
The Breakfast Shoppe
552 Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Silver Dollar Pancakes
|$8.75
|Cinnamon Roll Pancakes
|$14.39
|Banana Nut Pancakes
|$13.29
Park Tavern - Severna Park
580P Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
|Kids Pancake Breakfast
|$4.50
|Buttermilk Pancakes
|$12.00
Four house-made pancakes, honey butter, side of bacon.
Garry's Grill & Catering
553 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd, Severna Park
|Tall Pancakes
|$8.75
Four buttermilk pancakes, served with maple syrup and butter.
|RWB Tall (4) Pancakes
|$10.25
Strawberries, blueberries and whipped cream over four pancakes
|Single Pancake
|$3.25
Single buttermilk pancake, served with maple syrup and butter.