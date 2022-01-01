Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna salad in Severna Park

Go
Severna Park restaurants
Toast

Severna Park restaurants that serve tuna salad

Romilo's Restaurant image

 

Romilo's Restaurant

478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tuna Salad$11.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
Item pic

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON

Uber Bagels & Deli

147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park

Avg 4.3 (436 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Side Tuna Salad$3.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich$8.25
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Uber Bagels & Deli

Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park

Philly Cheesesteaks

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Salad

Salmon

Crab Cakes

Chicken Tenders

Chicken Caesar Salad

Pies

Map

More near Severna Park to explore

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (70 restaurants)

Glen Burnie

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Pasadena

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Odenton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (4 restaurants)

Linthicum Heights

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (333 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (624 restaurants)

Easton

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Dover

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (149 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (402 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (224 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston