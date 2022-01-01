Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tuna salad in
Severna Park
/
Severna Park
/
Tuna Salad
Severna Park restaurants that serve tuna salad
Romilo's Restaurant
478A Ritchie Hwy, Severna Park
No reviews yet
Tuna Salad
$11.00
More about Romilo's Restaurant
BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON
Uber Bagels & Deli
147 Governor Ritchie Hw, Severna Park
Avg 4.3
(436 reviews)
Side Tuna Salad
$3.50
Tuna Salad Sandwich
$8.25
Solid White Albacore Tuna Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Uber Bagels & Deli
Browse other tasty dishes in Severna Park
Philly Cheesesteaks
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Salad
Salmon
Crab Cakes
Chicken Tenders
Chicken Caesar Salad
Pies
More near Severna Park to explore
Annapolis
Avg 4.3
(70 restaurants)
Glen Burnie
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Gambrills
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Pasadena
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Arnold
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Odenton
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Millersville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Crofton
Avg 3.5
(4 restaurants)
Linthicum Heights
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(624 restaurants)
Easton
Avg 4.5
(4 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.9
(8 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Dover
Avg 4.1
(8 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(149 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(495 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(402 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Sacramento
Avg 4.3
(224 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(332 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston