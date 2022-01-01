Salmon in Snohomish

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Andy's Fish House image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD

Andy's Fish House

1229 1st St, Snohomish

Avg 4.8 (333 reviews)
Takeout
Smoked Salmon Salad$20.00
Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and cucumber with locally smoked king salmon
Extra Pieces Salmon$7.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs
3 Piece Salmon and Chips$18.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
Item pic

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant

511 Maple Ave, Snohomish

Avg 4.3 (1164 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Filet$14.00
Kid's Grilled Salmon$16.00
Grilled salmon fillet served with Yukon mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
Grilled Sockeye Salmon$26.00
6 oz fillet of wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon topped with a delicious house made dill cream sauce
