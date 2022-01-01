Salmon in Snohomish
Snohomish restaurants that serve salmon
More about Andy's Fish House
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD
Andy's Fish House
1229 1st St, Snohomish
|Smoked Salmon Salad
|$20.00
Organic mixed greens, tomato, onions, bell peppers, mushroom and cucumber with locally smoked king salmon
|Extra Pieces Salmon
|$7.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs
|3 Piece Salmon and Chips
|$18.00
Hand Tossed in Panko Style Bread Crumbs and Served with Fries
More about Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Trails End Taphouse & Restaurant
511 Maple Ave, Snohomish
|Salmon Filet
|$14.00
|Kid's Grilled Salmon
|$16.00
Grilled salmon fillet served with Yukon mashed potatoes & seasonal vegetables
|Grilled Sockeye Salmon
|$26.00
6 oz fillet of wild caught Alaskan Sockeye salmon topped with a delicious house made dill cream sauce