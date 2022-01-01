Brisket in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve brisket
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville
The Smoke Shop - Somerville
325 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich
|$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
|Brisket Plate
|$26.00
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company
328 Broadway, Somerville
|Brisket Sticky Meat Tray
|$17.00
smoked and potted beef brisket. comes with choice of side, buttermilk biscuit and pickles
|Brisket Tray
|$24.00
slow smoked brisket with choice of two sides, griddled biscuit & pickles.
|Sliced Brisket Sandwich
|$17.00
sliced brisket, pepper jelly, scallion & peanut schmoo, broccoli & crispy onion on portugese roll