Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brisket in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve brisket

Item pic

 

The Smoke Shop - Somerville

325 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Texas-Style Brisket Sandwich$16.00
Our award winning Brisket layered on a potato bun and served with your choice of side.
Brisket Plate$26.00
Cuts of our award winning beef Brisket served on Texas Toast with your choice of two sides.
More about The Smoke Shop - Somerville
Item pic

 

Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

328 Broadway, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Brisket Sticky Meat Tray$17.00
smoked and potted beef brisket. comes with choice of side, buttermilk biscuit and pickles
Brisket Tray$24.00
slow smoked brisket with choice of two sides, griddled biscuit & pickles.
Sliced Brisket Sandwich$17.00
sliced brisket, pepper jelly, scallion & peanut schmoo, broccoli & crispy onion on portugese roll
More about Scott Brothers x Winter Hill Brewing Company

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Egg Rolls

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Salad

Fried Rice

Garden Salad

Chips And Salsa

Fish Tacos

Salmon Rolls

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (160 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.2 (32 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (20 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (489 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (825 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (494 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (216 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (317 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (44 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston