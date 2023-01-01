Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Crab rangoon in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve crab rangoon

Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Shrimp & Crab Rangoon Spring Rolls$13.00
served with pineapple sweet n sour.
Soy, dairy, shellfish, gluten Allergy
More about Highland Kitchen
Crab Rangoon image

 

Siam Ginger

22 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Crab Rangoon$6.95
More about Siam Ginger

