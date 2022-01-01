Egg sandwiches in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
305 Assembly Row, Somerville
|Biscuit & Egg Sandwich
|$9.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
|Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich
|$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about NU Kitchen
NU Kitchen
195 Washington Street, Somerville
|VEGAN JUST Egg Sandwich
|$8.99
Vegan JUST egg patty, vegan mozzarella, pickled red onions, arugula, chipotle mayo on a toasted plain bagel
|Fresh Cracked Egg & Cheese Sandwich
|$4.99
One fresh cracked free-range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread