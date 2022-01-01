Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Egg sandwiches in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve egg sandwiches

Biscuit & Egg Sandwich image

 

Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row

305 Assembly Row, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Biscuit & Egg Sandwich$9.50
Two eggs soft scrambled served on a housemade biscuit served with tomato salad.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Smoked Salmon, Avocado, & Egg Sandwich$12.50
Smoked salmon, avocado, red onion, capers, alfalfa sprouts, and creamy scrambled eggs served on a housemade challah roll with green herbed dressing.
Contains: Wheat, Dairy, Egg, Soy, Fish
More about Tatte Bakery - Assembly Row
Item pic

 

NU Kitchen

195 Washington Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
VEGAN JUST Egg Sandwich$8.99
Vegan JUST egg patty, vegan mozzarella, pickled red onions, arugula, chipotle mayo on a toasted plain bagel
Fresh Cracked Egg & Cheese Sandwich$4.99
One fresh cracked free-range egg and cheddar cheese on your choice of bread
More about NU Kitchen
Item pic

 

The Highlander Cafe

81 Highland Avenue, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Egg Sandwich$3.00
Egg Sandwich with Bacon, & Cheese, on Toasted Sour Dough English Muffin
More about The Highlander Cafe

