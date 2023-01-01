Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pineapple cake in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve pineapple cake

Pineapple Cake image

SEAFOOD • POKE

Manoa Poke Shop

300 Beacon Street, Somerville

Avg 4.6 (455 reviews)
Takeout
*Pineapple Cake$5.00
Grandma's recipe, every piece is a corner piece!
More about Manoa Poke Shop
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Upside Down Cake$7.00
More about Highland Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Chicken Teriyaki

Grilled Chicken

Shrimp Burritos

Coconut Curry

Pecan Pies

Cupcakes

Bread Pudding

Reuben

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (172 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4 (34 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (24 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (586 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (110 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (929 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (274 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (405 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston