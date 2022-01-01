Gnocchi in Somerville

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Orleans image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Orleans

65 Holland St, Somerville

Avg 4.7 (482 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Truffle Gnocchi$18.00
chicken - spinach - mushrooms - parmesan truffle sauce
More about Orleans
Item pic

TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES

Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar

253 Washington Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (492 reviews)
Takeout
Gnocchis a la criolla$18.00
Yucca gnocchi, corn, green peas, mushrooms + criollo sauce (gf, df, vegan)
More about Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
Foundry On Elm image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Foundry On Elm

255 Elm St, Somerville

Avg 4 (1786 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Fiddleheads, Pea Tendrils, Parmesan Brodo
More about Foundry On Elm
Item pic

PIZZA

Posto

187 Elm Street, Somerville

Avg 4.3 (3179 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Gnocchi$25.00
braised beef short rib | red wine sauce | parmesan crema
More about Posto
Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

FORGE BAKING COMPANY

626 Somerville Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.5 (741 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Local Potato Gnocchi (Frozen) - Deano's Pasta 1lb$6.50
Deano's potato gnocchi is vegan traditional comfort food! Their 4 simple ingredients are flour, potatoes, water, and salt. All-natural and all delicious!
Deano's pasta is a fourth-generation local pasta maker in Somerville, MA and is one of the oldest fresh pasta companies in the country since opening in 1947.
Our pasta and sauces are all-natural, non-GMO, locally handcrafted, and hand packed to assure the highest quality.
More about FORGE BAKING COMPANY
Highland Kitchen image

 

Highland Kitchen

150 Highland Ave, Somerville

Avg 4.2 (1677 reviews)
Takeout
Handmade Potato Gnocchi$13.00
Braised Beef Short Rib & Parmesan
Egg & Gluten Allergy
More about Highland Kitchen

