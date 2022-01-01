Gnocchi in Somerville

Deano's potato gnocchi is vegan traditional comfort food! Their 4 simple ingredients are flour, potatoes, water, and salt. All-natural and all delicious!

Deano's pasta is a fourth-generation local pasta maker in Somerville, MA and is one of the oldest fresh pasta companies in the country since opening in 1947.

Our pasta and sauces are all-natural, non-GMO, locally handcrafted, and hand packed to assure the highest quality.

