Gnocchi in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve gnocchi
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
Orleans
65 Holland St, Somerville
|Truffle Gnocchi
|$18.00
chicken - spinach - mushrooms - parmesan truffle sauce
TAPAS • FRENCH FRIES
Casa B Tapas and Cocktail & Rum Bar
253 Washington Street, Somerville
|Gnocchis a la criolla
|$18.00
Yucca gnocchi, corn, green peas, mushrooms + criollo sauce (gf, df, vegan)
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Foundry On Elm
255 Elm St, Somerville
|Gnocchi
|$26.00
Hen of the Woods Mushrooms, Fiddleheads, Pea Tendrils, Parmesan Brodo
PIZZA
Posto
187 Elm Street, Somerville
|Gnocchi
|$25.00
braised beef short rib | red wine sauce | parmesan crema
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
FORGE BAKING COMPANY
626 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Local Potato Gnocchi (Frozen) - Deano's Pasta 1lb
|$6.50
Deano's potato gnocchi is vegan traditional comfort food! Their 4 simple ingredients are flour, potatoes, water, and salt. All-natural and all delicious!
Deano's pasta is a fourth-generation local pasta maker in Somerville, MA and is one of the oldest fresh pasta companies in the country since opening in 1947.
Our pasta and sauces are all-natural, non-GMO, locally handcrafted, and hand packed to assure the highest quality.