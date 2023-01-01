Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Eggplant parm in Somerville

Go
Somerville restaurants
Toast

Somerville restaurants that serve eggplant parm

Banner pic

 

Mike's Food and Spirits

9 Davis Square, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Eggplant Parm Sub$12.00
Crispy breaded eggplant, marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA$19.00
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Item pic

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

Mortadella Head - Somerville

20 College Avenue, Somerville

Avg 4 (306 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Eggplant Parm Small$9.00
fried eggplant, provolone, tomato sauce, grated romano
Eggplant Parm Large$14.40
fried eggplant, provolone, tomato sauce, grated romano
Eggplant Parm Large$14.40
fried eggplant, provolone, tomato sauce, grated romano
More about Mortadella Head - Somerville
Banner pic

 

Hot Tomatoes - 2023

77 Bow Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Eggplant Parm Sub$9.99
More about Hot Tomatoes - 2023

Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville

Veggie Sandwiches

Grits

Thai Tea

Turkey Burgers

Fajitas

Avocado Rolls

Dumplings

Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore

Davis Square

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Map

More near Somerville to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Cambridge

Avg 4.3 (185 restaurants)

Allston

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Medford

Avg 4.7 (30 restaurants)

Charlestown

Avg 4.5 (26 restaurants)

Malden

Avg 4.6 (22 restaurants)

Arlington

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Everett

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Chelsea

Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (124 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (64 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1134 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (721 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (363 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (537 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (56 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (288 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston