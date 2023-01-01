Eggplant parm in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve eggplant parm
More about Mike's Food and Spirits
Mike's Food and Spirits
9 Davis Square, Somerville
|Eggplant Parm Sub
|$12.00
Crispy breaded eggplant, marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese.
|EGGPLANT PARMIGIANA
|$19.00
More about Mortadella Head - Somerville
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Mortadella Head - Somerville
20 College Avenue, Somerville
|Eggplant Parm Small
|$9.00
fried eggplant, provolone, tomato sauce, grated romano
|Eggplant Parm Large
|$14.40
fried eggplant, provolone, tomato sauce, grated romano
|Eggplant Parm Large
|$14.40
fried eggplant, provolone, tomato sauce, grated romano