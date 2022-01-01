Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Meatloaf in
Somerville
/
Somerville
/
Meatloaf
Somerville restaurants that serve meatloaf
Vinal Bakery
222 Somerville Ave, Somerville
Avg 5
(72 reviews)
Meg's Meatloaf
$11.00
griddled meatloaf (made with Feather Brook Farms beef), american cheese, mayo, sweet & tangy sauce
More about Vinal Bakery
Browse other tasty dishes in Somerville
Tofu Soup
Cinnamon Rolls
Chicken Fajitas
Flan
Spaghetti
Lasagna
Pad Thai
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Neighborhoods within Somerville to explore
Davis Square
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
More near Somerville to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Cambridge
Avg 4.3
(160 restaurants)
Allston
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
Medford
Avg 4.7
(20 restaurants)
Arlington
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Charlestown
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Malden
Avg 4.6
(16 restaurants)
Chelsea
Avg 4.8
(8 restaurants)
Everett
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Boston
Avg 4.3
(489 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Manchester
Avg 4.4
(41 restaurants)
Concord
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(825 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(494 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(317 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(183 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston