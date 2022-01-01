Squid in Somerville
Somerville restaurants that serve squid
More about celeste
SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
celeste
21 Bow St, Somerville
|ceviche mixto / blue cod, squid and shrimp ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo
|$21.00
More about Out of the Blue
Out of the Blue
215 elm street, somerville
|Black Pasta (Squid Ink)or Bucatini pasta, Calamari, Chopped Shrimp, Broccoli Rabe
|$28.00
garlic wine herb sauce
More about Ebi Sushi
Ebi Sushi
290 Somerville Ave, Somerville
|Squid Roll
|$6.50
|Squid Sashimi
|$3.00
|Squid N
|$2.50