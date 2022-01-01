Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Squid in Somerville

Somerville restaurants
Somerville restaurants that serve squid

ceviche mixto / blue cod, squid and shrimp ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo image

SEAFOOD • SALADS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

celeste

21 Bow St, Somerville

Avg 5 (3061 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
ceviche mixto / blue cod, squid and shrimp ceviche, onion, lime, cilantro, aji amarillo$21.00
More about celeste
Out of the Blue image

 

Out of the Blue

215 elm street, somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Black Pasta (Squid Ink)or Bucatini pasta, Calamari, Chopped Shrimp, Broccoli Rabe$28.00
garlic wine herb sauce
More about Out of the Blue
Item pic

 

Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville

246 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Squid$5.45
More about Genki Ya Sushi, Somerville
Ebi Sushi image

 

Ebi Sushi

290 Somerville Ave, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Squid Roll$6.50
Squid Sashimi$3.00
Squid N$2.50
More about Ebi Sushi
Sugidama soba & Izakaya image

 

Sugidama soba & Izakaya

260 Elm Street, Somerville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Ika(squid) SUSHI$6.00
Ika (squid) SASHIMI$8.00
Seafood Ika Yaki whole squid$13.00
More about Sugidama soba & Izakaya

