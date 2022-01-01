Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken sandwiches in South Yarmouth

South Yarmouth restaurants
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

1006 route 28, South Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Fried Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo (on the side) on a Toasted Bun.
Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal$10.45
Fried Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo (on the side) on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$7.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of sauce served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun.
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sea Dog Brew Pub

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth

Avg 4 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Prosciutto Sandwich$15.00
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub

