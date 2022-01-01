Chicken sandwiches in South Yarmouth
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
1006 route 28, South Yarmouth
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Fried Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo (on the side) on a Toasted Bun.
|Fried Chicken Sandwich Meal
|$10.45
Fried Chicken Breast served with Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo (on the side) on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side.
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$7.95
Grilled Chicken Breast with a choice of sauce served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun.
