Fish sandwiches in South Yarmouth
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve fish sandwiches
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
1006 route 28, South Yarmouth
|Broiled Fish Sandwich
|$7.95
Broiled 4 oz. Filet of Cod served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun.
|Fried Fish Sandwich
|$6.95
Fried 4 oz. Filet of Cod served on a Toasted Bun.
|Broiled Fish Sandwich Meal
|$9.45
Broiled 4 oz. Filet of Cod served with Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Bun. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a Choice of 1 Side.
