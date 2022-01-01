Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lobster rolls in South Yarmouth

Go
South Yarmouth restaurants
Toast

South Yarmouth restaurants that serve lobster rolls

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

1006 route 28, South Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (981 reviews)
Takeout
Lobster Roll$21.95
Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll.
>>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<<
>>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
Lobster Roll Meal$24.45
Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a your of 1 Side.
>>> Also Available By Itself-
Look for "Just Sandwiches" Tab
Jumbo Lobster Roll$36.95
Twice the Portion of a Regular Lobster Salad Roll. Enjoy Fresh Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Torpedo Roll.
>>>> Look for "Sandwich Meals" Tab<<<<
>>> If You Want to Make it a Meal <<<
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
Sea Dog Brew Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sea Dog Brew Pub

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth

Avg 4 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Hot Buttered Lobster Roll$30.00
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub

Browse other tasty dishes in South Yarmouth

Tacos

Fish And Chips

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Cheese Pizza

Sweet Potato Fries

Map

More near South Yarmouth to explore

Hyannis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Harwich Port

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Orleans

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Chatham

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

West Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Dennis Port

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Dennis

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

South Dennis

No reviews yet

Osterville

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (513 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (43 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (303 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (230 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (59 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (224 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston