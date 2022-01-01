Lobster rolls in South Yarmouth
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
1006 route 28, South Yarmouth
|Lobster Roll
|$21.95
Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll.
|Lobster Roll Meal
|$24.45
Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Hot Dog Roll. Your Meal Includes Coleslaw and a your of 1 Side.
|Jumbo Lobster Roll
|$36.95
Twice the Portion of a Regular Lobster Salad Roll. Enjoy Fresh Lobster meat tossed with lemon juice, seasoning and mayo. Served in a Toasted Torpedo Roll.
