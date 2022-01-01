Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in South Yarmouth

South Yarmouth restaurants
South Yarmouth restaurants that serve scallops

Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Seafood Sam's Yarmouth

1006 route 28, South Yarmouth

Avg 4.2 (981 reviews)
Takeout
#3 Lch Scallops$17.95
Served with Cole Slaw and your Choice of One Side: Golden French Fries, Baked Beans, or Rice Pilaf. Baked Potato Available After 1pm - Additional $.50
Broiled Scallops$24.95
Broiled Sea Scallops Prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate Includes Coleslaw and your choice of 1 Hot Side
Broiled Scallops and Shrimp Combo Plate$19.95
Shown Gluten-Free ****
A Combination of Broiled Sea Scallops and 6 Butterfly Shrimp, prepared with Seasoned Breadcrumbs. Plate Includes coleslaw and your choice of 1 hot side
More about Seafood Sam's Yarmouth
Sea Dog Brew Pub image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Sea Dog Brew Pub

23 Whites Path, South Yarmouth

Avg 4 (746 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallop Risotto$25.00
Fried Scallops$28.00
Fresh Day Boat Cod Deep Fried to perfection
More about Sea Dog Brew Pub

