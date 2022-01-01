Salmon in Spring
Spring restaurants that serve salmon
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
Island Fin Poke
24345 Gosling Road, Ste.120A, Spring
|Salmon Poke Bowl
|$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
Sushi Rebel
1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 110, Spring
|T-SALMON
|$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
Farley's Fit Kitchen
25442 Aldine Rd, Spring
|Lemon Pepper Salmon
|$12.00
(GF)(DF) hand-cut salmon filet seasoned to perfection with a side of rosemary potatoes wedges, roasted asparagus and a lemon aioli P35, F32, C13
Rock N Roll Sushi
20071 I 45 N, Spring
|VIP Roll
|$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
|Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
|California Roll
|$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.