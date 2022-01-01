Salmon in Spring

Spring restaurants that serve salmon

Salmon Poke Bowl image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

Island Fin Poke

24345 Gosling Road, Ste.120A, Spring

Avg 4.5 (135 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Poke Bowl$11.00
Ponzu sauce, cucumber, edamame, seaweed, and avocado.
More about Island Fin Poke
Item pic

 

Sushi Rebel

1700 City Plaza Drive, Suite 110, Spring

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
T-SALMON$4.75
chili oil, truffle salt, crushed garlic chips and green onion.
More about Sushi Rebel
Item pic

 

Farley's Fit Kitchen

25442 Aldine Rd, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Pepper Salmon$12.00
(GF)(DF) hand-cut salmon filet seasoned to perfection with a side of rosemary potatoes wedges, roasted asparagus and a lemon aioli P35, F32, C13
More about Farley's Fit Kitchen
Banner pic

 

Rock N Roll Sushi

20071 I 45 N, Spring

No reviews yet
Takeout
VIP Roll$14.95
Fried or Baked. Shrimp tempura, crab stick, cream cheese inside, fully fried OR baked, with Cajun seasoned crawfish, baked krabmeat, jalapeno, spicy mayo, sweet chili, eel sauce and crunchy flakes.
Fried Rice
Add Chicken (94cal.) +2.50, Add Shrimp (40cal.) +3.00, Add Filet Mignon (86cal.) +4.00
California Roll$6.75
Crab stick, avocado, cucumber inside.
More about Rock N Roll Sushi

