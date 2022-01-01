Chicken curry in Stamford
Stamford restaurants that serve chicken curry
More about Dartcor
Dartcor
208 Harbor Drive, Stamford
|Chicken Curry Salad Croissant
|$9.95
Curry Chicken Salad, Crisp Romaine, Apple Chutney
More about Brasitas - Stamford
Brasitas - Stamford
954 East Main Street, Stamford
|Chicken Curry
|$26.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Shaved Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains
|Chicken Curry
|$16.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains. *Vegetarian Option Available