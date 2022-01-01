Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken curry in Stamford

Stamford restaurants
Stamford restaurants that serve chicken curry

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry Salad Croissant$9.95
Curry Chicken Salad, Crisp Romaine, Apple Chutney
More about Dartcor
Brasitas - Stamford

954 East Main Street, Stamford

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Curry$26.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Shaved Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains
Chicken Curry$16.00
Sauteed Chicken in a Coconut Curry Sauce, Celery, Raisins, Yellow Jasmine Rice, Black Beans, Sweet Plantains. *Vegetarian Option Available
More about Brasitas - Stamford

