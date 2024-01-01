Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Spinach and artichoke dip in Stamford

Go
Stamford restaurants
Toast

Stamford restaurants that serve spinach and artichoke dip

Consumer pic

 

Dartcor

208 Harbor Drive, Stamford

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Artichoke & Spinach "Dip" Flatbread$9.95
More about Dartcor
Item pic

PIZZA

The Towne Parlor Pizza & Pints

112 Bedford Street, Stamford

Avg 4 (40 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Three Cheese Spinach & Artichoke Dip$13.00
salsa, sour cream, warm tortilla chips
More about The Towne Parlor Pizza & Pints

Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford

Penne

Short Ribs

Fish And Chips

Chicken Parmesan

Sliders

Tuna Salad

Meatball Subs

Italian Wedding Soup

Map

More near Stamford to explore

Norwalk

Avg 4.5 (73 restaurants)

Greenwich

Avg 4.2 (37 restaurants)

New Canaan

Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)

Darien

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Rye

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Armonk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Wilton

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Old Greenwich

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Thornwood

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2517 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (69 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (16 restaurants)

Kingston

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (61 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (505 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (389 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (321 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (249 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (110 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston