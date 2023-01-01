Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Yogurt parfaits in
Stamford
/
Stamford
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Stamford restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Dartcor
208 Harbor Drive, Stamford
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$3.50
More about Dartcor
The Granola Bar of Stamford - 700 Canal Street
700 Canal Street, Stamford
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$12.00
Greek, cashew (vegan) (+2), coconut yogurt ( vegan) (+1). with three toppings
More about The Granola Bar of Stamford - 700 Canal Street
Browse other tasty dishes in Stamford
Shrimp Enchiladas
Curry
Grilled Chicken Sandwiches
Veal Parmesan
Corn Chowder
Chocolate Brownies
Ham Sandwiches
Garlic Chicken
More near Stamford to explore
Norwalk
Avg 4.5
(63 restaurants)
Greenwich
Avg 4.2
(32 restaurants)
New Canaan
Avg 4.6
(17 restaurants)
Darien
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Rye
Avg 4.4
(16 restaurants)
Old Greenwich
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Armonk
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Wilton
Avg 4.6
(5 restaurants)
Thornwood
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
New York
Avg 4.3
(2173 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
Kingston
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(56 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(116 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(425 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(322 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(259 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(224 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(86 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston