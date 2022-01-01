Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

White pizza in Staten Island

Go
Staten Island restaurants
Toast

Staten Island restaurants that serve white pizza

Renato's Trattoria Vento image

 

Renato's Trattoria Vento

676 forest ave, Staten Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large White Pizza$20.00
More about Renato's Trattoria Vento
Consumer pic

PIZZA • SMOOTHIES • ACAI BOWL • SALADS

In Fine Fettle

961 Jewett ave, Staten island

Avg 4.3 (115 reviews)
Takeout
Veggie White Pizza$17.00
More about In Fine Fettle

Browse other tasty dishes in Staten Island

Philly Cheesesteaks

Greek Salad

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Home Fries

Chicken Wraps

Mac And Cheese

Short Ribs

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Staten Island to explore

Stapleton

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Westerleigh

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Great Kills

No reviews yet
Map

More near Staten Island to explore

Jersey City

Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)

Newark

Avg 4.2 (39 restaurants)

Union

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Cranford

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Elizabeth

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Clark

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Rahway

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Iselin

Avg 3.8 (6 restaurants)

Garwood

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

New York

Avg 4.3 (1808 restaurants)

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (559 restaurants)

Allentown

Avg 4.6 (57 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (152 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (373 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (375 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston