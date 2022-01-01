Chicken tenders in Sudbury

Go
Sudbury restaurants
Toast

Sudbury restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$12.00
Hand breaded and fried. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Chicken Wings$13.00
A pound of wings. Choose from the following flavors: Buffalo, OBT Bourbon BBQ, Garlic Parmesan, Stinger (honey, garlic and butter and red pepper), Sweet Chili, or Teriyaki. Served with Blue Cheese.
Prime OBT Classic$15.00
Topped with lettuce, tomato, and American cheese.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Franco's Trattoria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Franco's Trattoria

365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Italian Chicken Fingers$8.95
More about Franco's Trattoria

Browse other tasty dishes in Sudbury

Burritos

French Fries

Map

More near Sudbury to explore

Marlborough

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Framingham

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Natick

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Stow

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Wellesley

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Maynard

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Wayland

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Lincoln

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Manchester

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Concord

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)

Indianapolis

Avg 4.5 (131 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston