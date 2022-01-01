Cake in Sudbury
Sudbury restaurants that serve cake
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Oak Barrel Tavern
528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Chocolate Lava Cake
|$7.00
|Crab Cakes Entree (3)
|$23.00
3 pan seared crab cakes topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with our own Remoulade sauce and seasonal sauteed veggies..
|Crab Cake App
|$14.00
2 pan seared crab cakes topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with our own Remoulade sauce.
PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Franco's Trattoria
365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury
|Carrot Cake
|$6.45
|Chocolate Cannoli Cake
|$6.45
|Chocolate Cake
|$6.45
FRENCH FRIES
Bullfinchs
730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Chocolate Cake
|$12.00
warm flourless chocolate cake, ice cream and hot fudge (gluten free)
Farmers Daughter - Sudbury
534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury
|Lil' Sprout Cakes
|$9.95
fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, served with a side of local syrup
|Single Hippie Cake
|$7.95
|Griddle Cakes
|$16.95
lemon buckwheat pancakes. caramelized banana. black walnut + maple bourbon syrup. cinnamon + honey butter