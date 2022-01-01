Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Sudbury

Sudbury restaurants
Sudbury restaurants that serve cake

Oak Barrel Tavern image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Oak Barrel Tavern

528A Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.6 (2920 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chocolate Lava Cake$7.00
Crab Cakes Entree (3)$23.00
3 pan seared crab cakes topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with our own Remoulade sauce and seasonal sauteed veggies..
Crab Cake App$14.00
2 pan seared crab cakes topped with fresh tomatoes and basil. Served with our own Remoulade sauce.
More about Oak Barrel Tavern
Halfway Cafe image

 

Halfway Cafe

193 East Street, Dedham

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Molten Lava Cake$7.95
More about Halfway Cafe
Franco's Trattoria image

PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Franco's Trattoria

365 Boston Post Rd, Sudbury

Avg 4.3 (374 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.45
Chocolate Cannoli Cake$6.45
Chocolate Cake$6.45
More about Franco's Trattoria
Bullfinchs image

FRENCH FRIES

Bullfinchs

730 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

Avg 4.7 (3831 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Cake$12.00
warm flourless chocolate cake, ice cream and hot fudge (gluten free)
More about Bullfinchs
Item pic

 

Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

534 Boston Post Road, Sudbury

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lil' Sprout Cakes$9.95
fluffy buttermilk pancakes with chocolate chips, served with a side of local syrup
Single Hippie Cake$7.95
Griddle Cakes$16.95
lemon buckwheat pancakes. caramelized banana. black walnut + maple bourbon syrup. cinnamon + honey butter
More about Farmers Daughter - Sudbury

