Carrot cake in Sykesville
Sykesville restaurants that serve carrot cake
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg
|Carrot Cake
|$5.00
More about Nora's Grill & Catering
SEAFOOD
Nora's Grill & Catering
6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville
|Carrot Cake (Gluten-Free)
|$6.99
Alternating layers of gluten free carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts and pineapple and a smooth cream cheese icing finished with white chocolate curls. Gluten Free