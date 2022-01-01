Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carrot cake in Sykesville

Sykesville restaurants
Sykesville restaurants that serve carrot cake

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering image

 

Salerno's Restaurant and Catering

1043 Liberty Rd, Eldersburg

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$5.00
More about Salerno's Restaurant and Catering
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Nora's Grill & Catering

6300 Georgetown Blvd, Sykesville

Avg 4.5 (1697 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Carrot Cake (Gluten-Free)$6.99
Alternating layers of gluten free carrot cake spiced with cinnamon, chopped walnuts and pineapple and a smooth cream cheese icing finished with white chocolate curls. Gluten Free
More about Nora's Grill & Catering

